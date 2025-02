MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Marcus Jordan attends DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception

The son of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan was arrested on DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest and booked into Orange County Jail, according to police records.

TMZ first reported Marcus Jordan's arrest.

