Nick Saban is calling it a career.

The longtime Alabama head coach told his team on Wednesday afternoon that he was retiring, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 10, 2024

Saban spent 17 seasons at Alabama. The Crimson Tide reached the College Football Playoff last season, but fell to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

