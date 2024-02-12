The Playlist: Week 17 fantasy basketball waiver pickups and lineup advice

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 10: Tre Mann #23 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball upcourt in the first quarter during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center on February 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

🏀 Week 16 wrap up:

Luka Dončić and Tyrese Haliburton provided arguably the best assists of the season

The Cavs are seeking their 10th consecutive win on Monday; they've gone a league-best 9-1 over their last 10 games

Stephen Curry is making the case for the Clutch Player of the Year Award. Shouts to Mike Breen with the epic BANG:

STEPHEN CURRY GIVES THE WARRIORS THE 113-112 LEAD IN THE 4Q WITH .7 SECONDS LEFT ON THE CLOCK 😱



Suns-Warriors | LIVE on ABC pic.twitter.com/WfxMXpvOUm — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2024

🏆 Top performers

After posting this efficient and production-rich stat line over the past four games, Donovan Mitchell earned the top spot in nine-category formats.

Luka Dončić was the top points-league performer in Week 16, amassing 240.4 Yahoo fantasy points across four games.

🗣️ NBA All-Star Weekend is around the corner

The trade deadline is behind us. I broke down all of the fantasy-relevant moves along with the winners and losers last week. I thought Bennedict Mathurin was a winner, but he looks more like a drop even after Buddy Hield was traded to Philly.

Ignore Cody Martin too, as it looks like Tre Mann has a shot to produce at point guard in the absence of LaMelo Ball heading into the All-Star break. And speaking of the All-Star break, I'll cover the fantasy all-stars through Week 17 on Thursday.

🚨 REMINDER 🚨 Week 17 is two weeks, so manage your transactions wisely. Yahoo's default is to have four transactions for the entire two-week period. We'll be back next week with tips for Week 17's second half.

🗓️ Schedule things you need to know

Week 17 is two weeks, February 12-25

The Bucks and Timberwolves have the best streaming schedule this week, playing three games on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday

The Blazers also have a nice schedule, avoiding Wednesday's large slate and playing on Tuesday and Thursday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play just one game this week, so there is not much-streaming value there

🎧 WHO'S IN MY ROTATION: Players to pick up on waivers who are less than 50% rostered in Yahoo leagues.

Top shallow league streams for Week 17

Brandin Podziemski - SG, Golden State Warriors (47%)

Could it all be so simple? Podziemski has averaged the most minutes of any Golden State player over the last five games; the team is also 4-1 over that span.

It's funny what happens when you play your best guys.

The rookie continues to be a stat stuffer, ranking in the top 100 in points leagues over the past two weeks. Though his nine-category rank is lower, Podz's 11/7/6 line with a three is well worth rostering in all formats.

Amen Thompson - SG/SF, Houston Rockets (36%)

Fred VanVleet (adductor) will miss his fourth consecutive game on Monday, which was the expectation. While the reports said he'd miss at least four games, there's a chance he won't return until after the All-Star break. So, Thompson has some strong streaming appeal while VanVleet is out.

He's posted two double-doubles in his last three games and has posted over 30 fantasy points per game in the previous seven days. He doesn't shoot threes and is far from a polished scorer; still, his ceiling is high for rebounds, assists and stocks. Add him in all formats.

Precious Achiuwa - PF/C, New York Knicks (42%)

Achiuwa would be an afterthought if it weren't for all the Knicks' injuries in the frontcourt. Achiuwa will be filling in for Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) for now and will get all the minutes he can handle. Jericho Sims and Taj Gibson are not a threat, considering that Achiuwa played six games straight with at least 40 minutes. He leads the NBA in minutes played over that span — that's wild. Achiuwa's also producing 14.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists with 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during this run. He shouldn't be available anywhere.

Marvin Bagley III - PF/C, Washington Wizards (40%)

Give it time, but "Money Marv," as my guy Raphielle Johnson penned him, will reveal himself to be a valued fantasy asset. He's coming off a bad game on Saturday after returning from a back injury, but don't let that deter you from picking him up. Even with the dud, he's posted a respectable 14 points with eight rebounds on 57% shooting from the field. There's minimal competition for the center minutes in Washington so this is a matter of opportunity. I prefer Bagley in points leagues, but I wouldn't be mad if you went for him in category formats.

Additional shallow league streaming options in Week 17

Trey Murphy III - SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans (48%)

Andre Drummond - C, Chicago Bulls (43%)

Jaden McDaniels - SF/PF, Minnesota Timberwolves (42%)

Ayo Dosunmu - SG, Chicago Bulls (35%)

Deep league streams for Week 17

GG Jackson II - PF, Memphis Grizzlies (30%)

The Grizzlies clearly saw enough in the 19-year-old's game to award him with a four-year deal, and fantasy managers have started to catch on, too.

Jackson has provided a massive spark to Memphis' offense over the last week, scoring almost 20 points per game with five boards, three threes and two stocks, shooting 50% from the field. His poor free-throw shooting is bringing down his value in nine-category formats, but he barely turns the ball over despite having a usage rate of over 21%.

Given his recent volume, he's a solid addition for points leagues, but he has staying power in all formats as long as the Grizzlies continue to develop their younger players.

Malik Beasley - SG/SF, Milwaukee Bucks (33%)

I'm only recommending Beasley for this week because the Bucks play on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday — all streamable slates on which you can make one transaction that can help you score and make threes in an abbreviated week.

He's coming off a game where he hit seven triples, and even though he's inconsistent, this is an ideal time to stream him before the All-Star break.

Kelly Olynyk - PF/C, Toronto Raptors (27%)

The landing spot wasn't expected; however, Olynyk's skillset could fit well in Toronto's system. In Friday's debut, he had a diverse stat line, scoring 11 points with six rebounds, three assists, one three, three steals and one block in 22 minutes.

That's enough for me to be curious and take a flier on him. You can try it out on Monday, and if it doesn't produce results, move on.

Jabari Walker - SF/PF, Portland Trail Blazers (13%)

I've had him on the watchlist for a few weeks, but now is an excellent time to deploy Walker if you haven't already. You can get a couple of plays off one transaction, as Portland plays on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

He'll help those in 12-team leagues in points, rebounds and blocks primarily, with a sprinkle of threes while playing 25-30 minutes.

Tre Mann - PG/SG, Charlotte Hornets

The three-year pro didn't get much opportunity to play for OKC because they're so deep at the guard position, but Charlotte offers a new path for his development. LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out, and Tre Mann got the start in his debut for the Hornets over the weekend.

He tallied nine points (4-11 FG), four boards, nine dimes and two steals across 27 minutes. More importantly, the Hornets won that game, and with Mann nearly getting a double-double, that's worth exploring further.

Mann doesn't project as a high-efficiency player but can produce in fantasy. He's always a 20+% usage guy, so if he continues to start, fantasy managers should take notice and stream him while he has the job.

Deep league streaming options in Week 17

Marcus Sasser - PG, Detroit Pistons (13%)

Santi Aldama - PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies (25%)

Simone Fontecchio - SG/SF, Detroit Pistons (10%)

Matisse Thybulle - SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (11%)

Pat Connaughton - SG/SF, Milwaukee Bucks (2%)

Watchlist for Week 17:

Quentin Grimes - SG/SF, Detroit Pistons (8%)

Vasilije Micić - PG, Charlotte Hornets (6%)

Rotation news

The play: Cam Payne will see 20+ minutes a night and is worth a look in deeper leagues if you need assists, steals and threes. Once Lowry joins, however, you can ignore Payne.

The play: The veteran PG survived the trade deadline and is back to being nicked up. Scoot Henderson would be the player to benefit most from Brogdon's absence, but he is also dealing with a foot injury. Brogdon is injury-prone, so there's a chance that we don't see him for some time, and if that's the case, Henderson should be rostered in more leagues if you can stomach his poor efficiency.

The Play: Josh Giddey can stick around a bit longer, but keep an eye on him when Hayward returns because he will likely impact Giddey's minutes most.

The play: No play; Johnson's absence will yield more opportunities for the starters and the newly acquired Dennis Schroder.

Knicks F/C Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) is considered day-to-day

The play: Precious Achiuwa.

The play: Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber will continue to split time at center with Lively off the floor. I'm still holding Lively for the hope that he returns and continues to start with Luka speaking so highly of him since he's been out of the lineup.

Schedule breakdown

Daily Games Played:

Monday: 10

Tuesday: 6

Wednesday: 13

Thursday: 3

Five teams play three games - Bucks, Grizzlies, Jazz, Timberwolves and Warriors.

24 teams play two games - 76ers, Bulls, Cavaliers, Celtics, Clippers, Hawks, Heat, Hornets, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Magic , Mavericks, Nets, Nuggets, Pacers, Pelicans, Pistons, Raptors, Rockets, Spurs, Suns, Trail Blazers and Wizards

One team plays one game - Thunder

Teams with back-to-backs:

Monday/Tuesday: Bucks and Timberwolves

Tuesday/Wednesday: Celtics, Heat, Kings, Lakers, Magic, Nets, Pistons and Suns

Wednesday/Thursday: Grizzlies, Jazz and Warriors