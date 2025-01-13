The Playlist: Week 12 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Nikola Jovic #5 of the Miami Heat goes in for a layup on a fast-break against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on January 07, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to music or other things in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make and a quick look at the schedule and lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations).

Press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

🏀 Week 11 Wrap Up

The Lakers/Spurs and Clippers/Heat games resume on Monday.

The Cavs and Thunder streaks ended, but the Kings are surging, winning seven straight games.

Paolo Banchero made his return to the Magic lineup, dropping 34 points in 27 minutes versus the Bucks last Wednesday.

Nikola Jokić and Russell Westbrook are the first duo to record triple-doubles in the same game multiple times in a single season.

▶️ HIM ALL ALONG - Gunna

🥇Top players for Week 11

Points leagues: Devin Booker (238.6 fantasy points)

9-category leagues: Nikola Jokić

🎧 Who's in My Rotation: Waiver Pickups Under 50% Rostered

Kelly Oubre - SF/PF, Philadelphia 76ers (47%)

Since returning from a sprained hand four games ago, Oubre has averaged 33.7 fantasy points per game and ranks 104th in 9-cat leagues. He's also averaged 18.5/6.5/1.8 with 2 stocks in that span. With the Sixers having two back-to-back sets, Paul George and Joel Embiid will likely miss a couple of games. Oubre will be the second offense option in those matchups, so make sure he's not on waivers in Week 12. Look at Guerschon Yabusele too.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - SF, Miami Heat (38%)

Jimmy Butler's absence from the team has helped Jaquez carve out a more prominent role in the offense, and it's paying dividends in fantasy. Last week, Jaquez had a 16-12-10 triple-double (with five steals) and continued averaging 16/6/3 on 56% shooting the rest of the week. He's the guy to roster with Butler out of the picture (for now), with Nikola Jović being the other guy to target if Jaquez is taken.

Cole Anthony - PG, Orlando Magic (26%)

The Magic are off until Wednesday, but if Jalen Suggs (back) isn't ready to play, Anthony will be in line for a significant workload. He's played 35+ minutes in his last two outings and has produced some nice fantasy lines over the past couple of weeks. Not many on waivers can post 16/4/4 with 1.6 3s and 1.3 steals like Anthony does when getting starter minutes.

Cason Wallace - PG/SG, Oklahoma City Thunder (13%)

The Thunder have no shortage of versatile guards, but Wallace is probably the most undervalued member of the group. He's swiping two steals per contest over the last 14 days and putting up efficient numbers, seeing close to 30 minutes a night. He'll continue running some point, mixed with being off-ball and can generate 3s with additional counting stats. I prefer him more in 9-cat leagues, but he's ok for deeper points leagues, as he'll be playing four games this week.

Toumani Camara - SF/PF, Portland Trail Blazers (25%)

Camara is playing his best basketball in January, scoring nearly 13 points, grabbing 5 rebounds, 2 assists and over 2 steals per contest. He's been 88th in 9-cat leagues this month, and for however long Jerami Grant (face) is out, Camara will eat. He'll be a nice addition at the end of the week when the Blazers play the Clippers, Rockets and Bulls Thursday through Sunday.

Ziaire Williams - SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets (9%)

Over the past six games, Williams has averaged near top-100 numbers, averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 3s and 1.5 steals per game. The four-year pro spent his first three seasons in Memphis, so he can play meaningful starter minutes as the Nets assess their younger talent. His FG percentage aside, he's worth streaming if Cam Johnson continues to be out. Keon Johnson or the oft-injured Ben Simmons are alternative options for consideration.

Lonzo Ball - PG, Chicago Bulls (15%)

There is some risk that he won't play in the Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back set. Still, Ball has been providing eighth-round value over the past two weeks. He remains on a minute restriction and is still racking up 3.2 stocks per game. The rest of Ball's counting stats are Alex Caruso-like, but he's worth adding in a four-game week.

▶️ Tweaker- G3 Gelo

🗓️ Weekly Game Schedule

Here’s how the week breaks down in terms of total NBA games played per day. Use this to identify when streaming options will be the most favorable:

Day

Games Played

Monday

6

Tuesday

7

Wednesday

11

Thursday

5

Friday

9

Saturday

6

Sunday

7

Monday (W13)

7

Prime Streaming Days: Monday, Thursday, and Saturday

Remember, getting more games in for the lighter slates makes better use of your waiver moves. Outside of Wednesday, it's a good week for streaming players.

Teams playing all three days: Pistons, Rockets and Wizards

Teams playing two of those days: Cavaliers, Clippers, Pacers, Suns, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers and Warriors

🎯 Teams to target:

14 teams are set to play four times this week, giving their players an edge in volume. These teams include the 76ers, Bucks, Bulls, Clippers, Heat, Lakers, Nets, Nuggets, Rockets, Spurs, Thunder, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers and Wizards.

The Clippers and Rockets play three games in four nights from Monday to Thursday.

The Blazers, Thunder and Wizards play three games in four nights from Thursday to Sunday.

Stream guys like Jalen Smith, Nikola Jović, Jaden McDaniels, Toumani Camara, Bub Carrington, Spencer Dinwiddie, Guerschon Yabusele and Noah Clowney.

❌ Teams to Avoid: The Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets only have two games this week. Outside of your elite options, cut your lower-tiered guys and hit the waiver pool. The Magic, Jazz and Hornets don't play until Wednesday. Also, the Grizzlies, Hornets, Jazz, Knicks, Mavericks, Pelicans and Raptors don't play games after Friday.

Back-to-Back Sets:

Tuesday-Wednesday: 76ers, Bucks, Bulls, Hawks, Mavericks, Nets, Nuggets and Pelicans

Wednesday-Thursday: Clippers and Rockets

Thursday-Friday: Thunder

Friday-Saturday: Celtics and Timberwolves

Saturday-Sunday: 76ers, Trail Blazers and Wizards

🚑 Injury News

Pelicans F Herb Jones tore his labrum and is out indefinitely

▶️ Chances - KAYTRANADA & Shay Lia

🔄 Rotation Watchlist - Weekly Top 5

Lakers/Clippers: The Lakers and Clippers will resume play on Monday. This week, the Lakers play all four games in Los Angeles, while the Clippers also play three of their four games in L.A. Given the circumstances, fantasy managers should exercise caution, but at least both squads are a go for Monday.

Heat: Jimmy Butler is eligible to return to the lineup on Friday. However, given the circumstances, he's probably chilling at home playing dominoes and smoking a cigar rather than returning to the team. That opens up more minutes and usage for Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Haywood Highsmith. The Heat begin the week with two games in L.A.; as mentioned, while Monday's bout has been green-lit, be cautious.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson got suspended right after making a memorable return to play. Then, Herb Jones re-injured his shoulder and is out indefinitely. There's still no word on Brandon Ingram, so the Pelicans injury-riddled season marches on. Jordan Hawkins and Jose Alvarado are a couple of players I'd put on my watchlist. Remember, they play on the bigger slates this week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton left Sunday's contest after 19 minutes with a left hamstring strain and did not return. Fantasy managers should start prepping to grab Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Cavs.

Sixers: Philly has two sets of back-to-back games this week. Joel Embiid and Paul George haven't played in a B2B this season and probably won't — leaving two games for Guerschon Yabusele to thrive without Embiid. He's averaging close to 10 points, 6 boards, 2 assists and 2 3s with Embiid out of the lineup this year. Since I already talked about Oubre Jr, Caleb Martin is another option with PG off the floor if you need low-end counting stats with high-volume stocks.

▶️ Smoking Lounge - Emapea