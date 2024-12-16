Penn State QB Drew Allar announces he will return for senior season in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 7: Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 7, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar announced on Monday that he will be returning for his senior year in 2025.

The 20-year-old Allar has thrown for 2,894 yards and 21 touchdowns this season for the 11-2 Nittany Lions. No. 6 Penn State is currently preparing to host No. 11 SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 21.

"This season has been the most fun I've ever had in my entire life playing football and I'm so proud of what we've accomplished as a team," Allar wrote in a statement released on social media.

"I know there's still more work to do which is why I look forward to making more memories with my teammates this year and beyond.

But right now we are solely focused on the opportunity we have as a team in front of us."

In three seasons at Penn State, Allar has 5,869 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and owns a 21-5 record as a starter. His 63.6 completion percentage is the highest of any quarterback in the program's history and he has thrown only nine interceptions in 773 passing attempts.

Allar was the sixth-ranked quarterback and No. 45 overall prospect on Nate Tice's most recent big board.

Allar's decision to stay comes a day after his backup, Beau Pribula, announced he would enter the transfer portal and not join the team for the College Football Playoff.