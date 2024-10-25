NFL injury tracker Week 8: Jayden Daniels game-time decision, Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, Tee Higgins questionable

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will be a game-time decision after returning to practice following a rib injury suffered in Week 7.

"We will assess how he feels over the next 48 hours, but we really pushed it today," said Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.

Daniels left in the first quarter last week against the Carolina Panthers after taking a couple of hard shots after running with the ball on Washington's first drive of the game. He grabbed at his ribs while getting up after a tackle and was in pain on the sideline working with athletic trainers.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Daniels, who is listed as questionable, said he feels good and that, "I want to play, but not my decision."

Deebo Samuel practicing following hospitalization for pneumonia

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to not have a depleted receiver room for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. With Brandon Aiyuk already out for the season, there's a chance that Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings could sit out, while tight end George Kittle is likely to play.

Samuel is recovering after being hospitalized with pneumonia on Sunday. He practiced on Thursday, a good sign, but head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't ready to declare Samuel good to go for the Cowboys game.

"Well the fact he was able to be out there and attempt some stuff, to me is good news," Shanahan told KNBR's Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland. "I remember having pneumonia in my early 20s and I did not feel like I could even walk down stairs about a week later.

"So, there's all different types of levels of it. He's doing much better than, what I've learned is pneumonias can be a little bit different. He had kind of a little bit of an unusual one, but he's doing good enough that he was able to practice today, and hopefully that will continue getting better. And hopefully he'll be able to help us out on Sunday."

Jennings is dealing with a hip injury, and while he's not a candidate to go on injured reserve, it's likely he won't suit up this week as he's been designated as doubtful.

"Expect to get him back after the bye week," Shanahan said of Jennings. "Haven't ruled him out yet for this week, but definitely would say he's doubtful. I'd be surprised if he won't be back after the bye week."

Kittle, meanwhile, has been working through a foot sprain but was at Thursday's practice in a limited capacity.

Tua Tagovailoa cleared to return vs. Cardinals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and will play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday.

Tagovailoa returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and was a full participant on Thursday, which included contact. It's the first time he took part in practice since suffering a concussion in Week 2, his third in two years.

Following his upgraded status, Tagovailoa was able to meet with an independent neurological consultant to get full clearance from concussion protocol and return to action.

Tee Higgins questionable with quad injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was added to the team's injury report Friday with a quad injury. He was limited during practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Higgins was out for the first two weeks of the season while dealing with a hamstring injury. His status will be monitored over the weekend before determining whether he will be able to play.

Toe injury bothering Bucky Irving

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were without running back Bucky Irving for a second straight day at practice on Thursday and he is listed questionable for Sunday.

The rookie running back has been a key part of the Tampa offense this season. Irving has picked up 351 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in three of their past four games.

Should Irving be unable to go versus the Atlanta Falcons, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will get the workload in the backfield.

Here's the rest of the Week 8 injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their reports.)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

T Melkhi Becton (concussion): out

TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring): out

DT Byron Young (hamstring): out

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Tee Higgins (quad): questionable

BALTIMORE RAVENS

RB Rasheen Ali (ankle): out

RB Keaton Mitchell (knee): out

CB T.J. Tampa (ankle): out

CB Marlon Humphrey (knee): doubtful

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring): questionable

WR Zay Flowers (ankle): questionable

DT Travis Jones (ankle): questionable

CB Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness): questionable

CLEVELAND BROWNS

RB Jerome Ford (hamstring): out

S Ronnie Hickman Jr. (ankle): out

T Jedrick Willis (knee): out

LB Jordan Hicks (elbow/triceps): out

G Wyatt Teller (knee): questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

CB ﻿L'Jarius Sneed﻿ (quad): out

T Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring): out

LB Cedric Gray (shoulder): out

QB Will Levis (right shoulder): questionable

RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring): questionable

DT T'Vondre Sweat (hip): questionable

DETROIT LIONS

WR Jameson Williams (suspended): out

G Christian Mahoganuy (illness): out

DE Joshua Paschal (illness): out

ARIZONA CARDINALS

DT Roy Lopez (ankle): out

DL Darius Robinson (calf/personal): out

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck): out

T Kelvin Beachum (groin): questionable

MIAMI DOLPHINS

DT ﻿Zach Sieler﻿ (eye): out

NEW YORK JETS

G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle): out

S Tony Adams (hamstring): doubtful

DL Leki Fotu (knee): out

S Ashtyn Davis (concussion): out

WR Allen Lazard (chest): doubtful

T Morgan Moses (knee): questionable

TE Kenny Yeboah (abdomen): questionable

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

ATLANTA FALCONS

LB Troy Andersen (knee): out

S Justin Simmons (hamstring): doubtful

CB Antonio Hamilton (back): questionable

C Ryan Neuzil (knee): questionable

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Mike Evans (hamstring): out

WR Chris Godwin (ankle): out

DT Greg Gaines (calf): out

S Tykee Smith (concussion): out

TE Payne Durham (calf): questionable

RB Bucky Irving (toe): questionable

WR Rakim Jarrett (knee): questionable

GREEN BAY PACKERS

CB Corey Ballentine (ankle): doubtful

C Josh Myers (wrist): questionable

LB Quay Walker (concussion): questionable

DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle): questionable

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB Travis Etienne (hamstring): questionable

LB Foye Oluokun (foot): questionable

DE Esezi Otomewo (calf): questionable

T Cam Robinson (concussion): questionable

S Andrew Wingard (knee): questionable

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

DE Genard Avery (foot): out

LB Jaylon Carlies (fibula/shoulder): out

DT DeForest Buckner (ankle): questionable

LB Cameron McGrone (elbow): questionable

HOUSTON TEXANS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip): out

G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder): out

QB Derek Carr (oblique): doubtful

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

BUFFALO BILLS

WR ﻿﻿Curtis Samuel﻿﻿ (pectoral): out

LB ﻿﻿Terrel Bernard﻿﻿ (ankle/pectoral): out

DT ﻿DeWayne Carter﻿ (wrist): out

RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring): doubtful

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

T Abraham Lucas (knee): out

WR DK Metcalf (knee): doubtful

CB Tre Brown (ankle): questionable

T George Fant (knee): questionable

DE Mike Morris (ankle): questionable

CB Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle): questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Diontae Johnson (rib): out

S Jordan Fuller (hamstring): out

S James Robinson (knee): out

S Nick Scott (hamstring): out

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring): out

LB D.J. Wonnum (quad): out

QB Andy Dalton (right thumb): doubtful

RB Jonathon Brooks (knee): doubtful

CB Dane Jackson (hamstring): doubtful

OT Yosh Nijman (knee): questionable

LB Claudin Cherelus (hamstring): questionable

DT Jaden Crumedy (ankle): questionable

S Sam Franklin Jr. (foot): questionable

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder): questionable

LB Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin): questionable

RT Taylor Moton (elbow): questionable

DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee): questionable

TE Tommy Tremble (back): questionable

DENVER BRONCOS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring): out

CB Jaylen Watson (ankle): out

DE ﻿Michael Danna﻿ (pectoral): out

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

CHICAGO BEARS

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion): out

CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring): out

T Larry Borom (ankle): questionable

RB Travis Homer (finger): questionable

DE Jacob Martin (toe): questionable

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

T Brandon Coleman (concussion): out

QB Jayden Daniels (rib): questionable

DE Dorance Armstrong (rib): questionable

DALLAS COWBOYS

CB DaRon Bland (foot): out

DE Micah Parsons (ankle): out

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist): out

TE John Stephens Jr. (knee): out

CB Caelen Carson (shoulder): questionable

LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder): questionable

LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Jauan Jennings (groin): doubtful

NEW YORK GIANTS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS