Netflix announces college football series following the SEC's 2024 season, set to release in 2025

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 7: A general view of the SEC logo at midfield prior to the 2024 SEC Championship between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Next year, SEC football will be hitting the small screen.

The conference announced Wednesday that its teams will be featured in a Netflix docuseries, covering the 2024 season. The series, which includes eight 45-minute episodes, is currently in production and will release next summer.

The series will reportedly only feature 10 of the SEC's programs, per The Athletic. The featured schools are Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Notably, Alabama, Georgia and Texas — three of the conference's top programs — will not be participating in the series. Missouri, Ole Miss and Oklahoma have also opted out.

For the teams that are participating, the series will follow players and coaches on and off the field. Although the series will not captured some of the SEC's biggest games of the series (such as the SEC Championship) there should be some memorable upsets in there, such as spoilsport Vanderbilt's win over Alabama and Arkansas' win over Tennessee — both of which led to students storming the field and getting hefty (but worthwhile) fines from the conference.

The production company behind the series, Box to Box Films, is the same behind Netflix's other sports docuseries, designed to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of top athletes. The company's most popular series is "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," which is credited with generating interest in Formula 1 racing in the United States.

Besides "Drive to Survive," Box to Box Films' other series on Netflix include "Full Swing" (golf), "Break Point" (tennis) and "Sprint" (track and field sprinters).

Netflix has recently leaned into sports programing, releasing a number of successful series like "Quarterback," about the NFL, and "Starting 5," about the NBA. The streaming service also released docuseries about Simone Biles' return to gymnastics and the USWNT's run at the 2023 Women's World Cup.