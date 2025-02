Rumors are swirling, players are changing teams, and what is already the most consequential trade deadline in NBA history is still 48 hours away. Luka Dončić is a Los Angeles Laker. De'Aaron Fox is a San Antonio Spur. Zach LaVine is a Sacramento King. Jimmy Butler is a chaos agent. Everyone else is uneasy, so let us vibe-check the league in this week's edition of the internet's most accurate power rankings.