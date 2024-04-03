NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where Brooklyn's playoff life is on the line

Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center on March 04, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Brooklyn Nets 106-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver Nuggets (53-23)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 57-25

Net rating: 5.0

Magic number for top-three seed: 2

Remaining schedule: @LAC, ATL, @UTA, MIN, @SAS, @MEM

Remaining strength of schedule: .456 (second-easiest in the West)

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

No relevant tiebreakers

2. Minnesota Timberwolves (52-23)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 57-25

Net rating: 6.4

Magic number for top-three seed: 3

Remaining schedule: TOR, @PHX, @LAL, WAS, @DEN, ATL, PHX

Remaining strength of schedule: .487

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)

Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-23)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 57-25

Net rating: 7.1

Magic number for top-three seed: 3

Remaining schedule: @BOS, @IND, @CHA, SAC, SAS, MIL, DAL

Remaining strength of schedule: .520

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets, Clippers

4. Los Angeles Clippers (47-28)

Projected record: 51-31

Net rating: 3.4

Magic number for top-four seed: 6

Remaining schedule: DEN, UTA, CLE, @PHX, PHX, UTA, HOU

Remaining strength of schedule: .535

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks, Warriors

5. Dallas Mavericks (45-30)

Projected record: 49-33

Net rating: 2.2

Magic number for top-six seed: 7

Remaining schedule: ATL, GSW, HOU, @CHA, @MIA, DET, @OKC

Remaining strength of schedule: .455 (easiest in the West)

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Suns, Lakers

6. New Orleans Pelicans (45-30)

Projected record: 50-32

Net rating: 4.9

Magic number for top-six seed: 7

Remaining schedule: ORL, SAS, @PHX, @POR, @SAC, @GSW, LAL

Remaining strength of schedule: .480

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Kings

7. Sacramento Kings (44-31)

Projected record: 47-35

Net rating: 1.5

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 2

Remaining schedule: @NYK, @BOS, @BKN, @OKC, NOP, PHX, POR

Remaining strength of schedule: .555 (second-hardest in the West)

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

8. Phoenix Suns (44-31)

Projected record: 47-35

Net rating: 2.9

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 2

Remaining schedule: CLE, MIN, NOP, LAC, @LAC, @SAC, @MIN

Remaining strength of schedule: .633 (hardest in the West)

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors

9. Los Angeles Lakers (43-33)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 0.4

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 3

Remaining schedule: @WAS, CLE, MIN, GSW, @MEM, @NOP

Remaining strength of schedule: .496

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns

10. Golden State Warriors (41-34)

Projected record: 45-37

Net rating: 1.9

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 4

Remaining schedule: @HOU, @DAL, UTA, @LAL, @POR, NOP, UTA

Remaining strength of schedule: .470

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Rockets

11. Houston Rockets (38-37)

Projected record: 42-40

Net rating: 1.2

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: GSW, MIA, @DAL, ORL, @UTA, @POR, @LAC

Remaining strength of schedule: .508

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Kings

Wednesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Lakers at Wizards (7 p.m.)

Thunder at Celtics (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

OKC clinches home playoff seed with a win

Raptors at Timberwolves (8 p.m.)

MIN clinches home playoff seed with a win

Magic at Pelicans (8 p.m.)

NOP clinches at least a play-in tournament berth with a win

Cavaliers at Suns (10 p.m., ESPN)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (59-16)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-28)

Projected record: 51-31

Net rating: 3.4

Magic number for No. 2 seed: 6

Remaining schedule: MEM, TOR, NYK, BOS, ORL, @OKC, @ORL

Remaining strength of schedule: .554 (hardest in the East)

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

Own tiebreakers against: Heat

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-30)

Projected record: 50-32

Net rating: 3.2

Magic number for top-four seed: 5

Remaining schedule: @PHX, @LAL, @LAC, MEM, IND, CHA

Remaining strength of schedule: .487

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

No relevant tiebreakers

4. Orlando Magic (44-31)

Projected record: 48-34

Net rating: 2.4

Magic number for playoff berth: 5

Remaining schedule: POR, @NOP, @CHA, CHI, @HOU, @MIL, @PHI, MIL

Remaining strength of schedule: .516

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers

5. New York Knicks (44-31)

Projected record: 48-34

Net rating: 4.8

Magic number for playoff berth: 5

Remaining schedule: SAC, @CHI, @MIL, @CHI, @BOS, BKN, CHI

Remaining strength of schedule: .543 (second-hardest in the East)

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Heat, 76ers

6. Indiana Pacers (43-33)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 2.4

Magic number for playoff berth: 6

Remaining schedule: @BKN, OKC, MIA, @TOR, @CLE, ATL

Remaining strength of schedule: .502

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers

7. Miami Heat (42-33)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 1.6

Magic number for playoff berth: 7

Remaining schedule: PHI, @HOU, @IND, @ATL, DAL, TOR, TOR

Remaining strength of schedule: .471

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic, Hawks

8. Philadelphia 76ers (41-35)

Projected record: 45-37

Net rating: 2.3

Magic number for No. 8 seed: 2

Remaining schedule: @MIA, @MEM, @SAS, DET, ORL, BKN

Remaining strength of schedule: .378 (easiest in the East)

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Magic, Hawks

9. Chicago Bulls (36-40)

Clinched play-in berth

Projected record: 39-43

Net rating: -1.9

Magic number for No. 9 seed: 6

Remaining schedule: NYK, @ORL, NYK, @DET, @WAS, @NYK

Remaining strength of schedule: .452 (second-easiest in the East)

Highest possible finish: No. 8 seed

Own tiebreakers against: 76ers, Hawks

10. Atlanta Hawks (35-40)

Projected record: 38-44

Net rating: -1.1

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 1

Remaining schedule: DET, @DAL, @DEN, MIA, CHA, @MIN, @IND

Remaining strength of schedule: .505

Highest possible finish: No. 8 seed

No relevant tiebreakers

11. Brooklyn Nets (29-47)

Projected record: 32-50

Net rating: -2.6

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: IND, DET, SAC, TOR, @NYK, @PHI

Remaining strength of schedule: .460

Highest possible finish: No. 10 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Hawks

Wednesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Pistons at Hawks (7:30 p.m.)

ATL clinches play-in tournament berth with a win or BKN loss

Pacers at Nets (7:30 p.m.)

BKN will be eliminated from the postseason with a loss or ATL win

Grizzlies at Bucks (8 p.m.)

MIL clinches playoff berth with a win and IND loss

Magic at Pelicans (8 p.m.)

Cavaliers at Suns (10 p.m., ESPN)