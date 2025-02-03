MLB upholds firing of umpire Pat Hoberg over gambling violation, though he denies betting on or manipulating games

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 18: Homeplate umpire Pat Hoberg #31 pauses the game in the sixth inning between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on July 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball upheld its decision to fire umpire Pat Hoberg on Monday after it said that he had been sharing a betting account with a friend who bet on baseball.

Hoberg, MLB said, was fired for failing to "uphold the integrity of the game" when he shared sports betting accounts with a friend who is a professional poker player. Hoberg also apparently intentionally deleted messages that were central to MLB's investigation into his conduct .

Hoberg has denied betting on baseball either directly or indirectly, and data from the accounts does not show that any baseball bets were placed from his own electronic devices. MLB also said that there was no evidence that Hoberg or anyone else tried to manipulate any games.

"I take full responsibility for the errors in judgment that are outlined in today's statement [by MLB]" Hoberg said in a statement. "Those errors will always be a source of shame and embarrassment to me.

"Major League Baseball umpires are held to a high standard of personal conduct, and my own conduct fell short of that standard. That said, to be clear, I have never and would never bet on baseball in any way, shape, or form. I have never provided, and would never provide, information to anyone for the purpose of betting on baseball. Upholding the integrity of the game has always been of the utmost importance to me."

Hoberg made his MLB debut as an umpire in the 2014 season, and he became a full-time umpire in 2017. The Des Moines, Iowa, native has long been considered one of the most accurate umpires in the game. He even called a "perfect game" behind the plate in the 2022 World Series.

MLB started its investigation into Hoberg during spring training last year, and he was pulled from the field during the investigation. He did not call a game during the 2024 season. Hoberg was officially fired on May 31. He appealed the decision, which is what led to Monday's decision.

"The strict enforcement of Major League Baseball's rules governing sports betting conduct is a critical component of upholding our most important priority: protecting the integrity of our games for the fans," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

"An extensive investigation revealed no evidence that Mr. Hoberg placed bets on baseball directly or that he or anyone else manipulated games in any way. However, his extremely poor judgment in sharing betting accounts with a professional poker player he had reason to believe bet on baseball and who did, in fact, bet on baseball from the shared accounts, combined with his deletion of messages, creates at minimum the appearance of impropriety that warrants imposing the most severe discipline.

"Therefore, there is just cause to uphold Mr. Hoberg's termination for failing to conform to high standards of personal conduct and to maintain the integrity of the game of baseball."

This post will be updated with more information shortly.