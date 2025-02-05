Michigan bolsters 2025 recruiting class by signing the top uncommitted prospect in the class of 2025

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 31: a Michigan Wolverines helmet rests near the sidelines during the ReliaQuest Bowl game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan now has the No. 6 class in the country after a commitment from Ty Haywood on Wednesday.

Haywood is a four-star offensive tackle prospect and the No. 78 player in Rivals' class of 2025 rankings. He was the top uncommitted recruit heading into the February signing period as the 77 players ahead of him had signed with their schools in the December early-signing period.

Haywood is the No. 11 player in state of Texas and also the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country. He decommitted from Alabama in January ahead of his commitment to Michigan.

Michigan’s strong recruiting class is another sign that the 2024 season could be an aberration for the Wolverines amidst their recent run of success. Michigan went 8-5 in 2024, though it closed the season with victories over Ohio State and Alabama. The Wolverines got a fourth straight win over Ohio State in the final game of the regular season and then beat the Crimson Tide despite missing numerous key contributors like RB Kaleel Mullins and DT Mason Graham.

The Wolverines' 2025 class includes two five-star recruits in QB Bryce Underwood and DE Nathaniel Marshall and now has 24 signees overall. Underwood is a Michigan native and flipped from LSU. He was coached in high school by Conner Stalions, the man who allegedly masterminded Michigan's in-person scouting scheme.

With Haywood's commitment, just one player in Rivals' list of the top 250 recruits in the country hasn't made a college decision yet. No. 96 recruit Zahir Mathis, a defensive end from Philadelphia, is still undecided. He was previously a verbal commitment to Ohio State and is the top player in Pennsylvania. Among the rest of the top 250, just four other players are verbal commitments and haven't officially signed with their school of choice yet.

Texas still has the nation’s top recruiting class with 20 players ranked as a four-star recruit or better. Georgia has the No. 2 class followed by Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon. When you include transfers from this offseason, Michigan has the No. 9 overall class in the country and Oregon is at No. 1.