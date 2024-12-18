Michael Vick a GENIUS hire & 1st round playoff previews | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

The first round of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff begins this weekend. Caroline Fenton & Adam Breneman break down each of the four games. Indiana’s offense is solid and they don’t make many mistakes, but is it enough to match up against Notre Dame’s defense? Penn State will host SMU but will have to do so without their backup QB Beau Pribula who has left for the transfer portal. For Texas, it’s all about Quinn Ewers vs. Clemson’s secondary, but can the Longhorns offensive line give him a clean pocket throughout the game? Finally, Ohio State has a lot on the line as they host Tennessee with the future of the program and Ryan Day’s job all on the line.

The pair look at a handful of prop bets for the first round games and ask whether the picks will crash out or cash out including Tyler Warren’s receiving numbers and if Arch Manning will play a scoring role for Texas.

To wrap, Caroline & Adam react to the hiring of Michael Vick as the new head coach of Norfolk State University. As players continue to be drawn to younger and more relatable coaches, Norfolk’s hire might just be genius.

(0:43) Indiana @ Notre Dame preview

(11:32) SMU @ Penn State preview

(27:28) Clemson @ Texas preview

(38:01) Tennessee @ Ohio State preview

(51:30) Crash out or cash out: Tyler Warren

(54:53) Crash out or cash out: Arch Manning

(57:30) Crash out or cash out: Dylan Sampson

(1:00:19) Michael Vick hired at Norfolk State

