Max Scherzer & Jack Flaherty find teams, a look at the top MiLB prospects | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

As Spring Training rapidly approaches, a couple of notable free-agent pitchers have found teams just in time for pitchers and catchers to report. With Jack Flaherty returning to the Detroit Tigers and Max Scherzer taking his Hall of Fame resume to the Toronto Blue Jays, both teams are hoping the pitchers provide a spark to their rotations.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the surprising move of Flaherty going back to Detroit and why his contract signals that he will more than likely re-test free agency after next season, as well as whether the Blue Jays will be able to get a healthy Scherzer to anchor their rotation in an already competitive AL East division.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys take a look at some of the top prospects in baseball, including Roman Anthony from the Boston Red Sox, Sebastian Walcott from the Texas Rangers and Jake Baldwin from the Atlanta Braves. They then answer some of your questions from the BBQ mailbag before offering a baseball comp to the Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade.

(1:09) - The Opener: Jack Flaherty to the Tigers

(11:47) - Max Scherzer to the Blue Jays

(20:17) - Jordan’s Prospect Hut: A look at some top prospects

(41:40) - BBQ Mailbag

(58:52) - What’s the baseball comp to the Luka-A.D. trade?

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts