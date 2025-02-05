Mavericks reportedly refund season ticket holders after Luka Dončić trade

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 03: Posters and signs of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic are on display outside of American Airlines Center on Monday, February 3, 2025 in Dallas, TX. Fans left the posters and items to protest the trade of Mavericks guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks have been doing everything they can to defend the Luka Dončić trade that has lit a fire under their fanbase, in a bad way. In at least one way, though, they're acknowledging fans have a right to be upset.

Amid fan protests and criticism from around the league, the team has offered refunds to fans who canceled season tickets in the wake of the trade that sent Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, according to ESPN and WFAA.

Dallas didn't confirm it was doing so when WFAA reached out, instead offering the following statement:

"Regarding tickets, no determination has been made about season ticket pricing for the 2025-26 Season. Season ticket members will hear from their reps over the next few weeks.

Regarding refunds, we value every season ticket member relationship and reps are available to take calls from members with any concerns or questions."

Eighteen games remain on the Mavericks' home schedule, including an April 9 visit by the Los Angeles Lakers which would presumably be Dončić's return to Dallas.

It's hard to think of a trade in recent NBA history that has invited more scorn for a team parting ways with an All-Star. While many teams hold onto young superstars with enough pressure to turn coal into a diamond, the Mavericks voluntarily reached out to the Lakers and offered a player who has made five straight All-NBA first teams, justifying the move with concerns about his conditioning and concerns about his upcoming supermax deal.

For his part, Dončić has been polite about his forced relocation, while the Lakers kindly thanked Dallas for doing business with them.

The Mavericks' critics include Dončić's father, who called the team hypocrites. Former controlling owner Mark Cuban, who still owns a stake in the team, has distanced himself from the move. And fans have been out at American Airlines Center bearing a blue coffin.

Three dudes brought a coffin to American Airlines Center. They’re playing “See You Again.”



“Rest in peace to the Mavs.” pic.twitter.com/0Ndv26vGyb — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) February 2, 2025

Even with Davis aboard and a chance to make the playoffs, this trade already seems to occupy an infamous spot in Dallas sports history. Hence, why the team is doing everything it can to make its fans less upset, even if it means giving up some ticket revenue in the near future.