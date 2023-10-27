Maine shooting live coverage: Report of possible suicide note as manhunt continues for suspect Robert Card

By Christopher Wilson,Kate Murphy,Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News

A massive manhunt continued Friday for a man suspected of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night.

A shelter-in-place order remained in place for residents of Lewiston and surrounding areas as authorities searched for the gunman.

Police identified the suspect as Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist who had recently been committed to a mental health facility.

Follow along below for the latest.

Cover image: (Steven Senne/AP)

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!