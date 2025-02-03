Luka a Laker, Kevin Durant Golden State rumors and De'Aaron Fox makes Spurs legit | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Vincent Goodwill and Marcus Thompson unpack the groundbreaking trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

Vince and Marcus discuss the pros and cons for both teams and how ownership of the Mavericks likely played a large part in the deal getting done.

Next, Marcus points out the rumblings that a Kevin Durant return to the Golden State Warriors could be the help that Stephen Curry needs.

Later, Vince and Marcus take a look at the De'Aaron Fox trade that sent the star guard to the San Antonio Spurs and Zach LaVine to Sacramento Kings.

(01:39) What Luka-Anthony Davis trade really means

(27:50) Where do things stand between Warriors and Jimmy Butler

(31:12) Could Kevin Durant return to Bay area to play with Steph?

(39:52) De'Aaron Fox forms new duo with Victor Wembanyama