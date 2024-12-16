Lions RB David Montgomery reportedly out indefinitely with torn MCL, will undergo additional testing

DETROIT,MICHIGAN-December 15: Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery #5 is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The hits keep coming for the Detroit Lions: Running back David Montgomery is out indefinitely after suffering a torn MCL, per multiple reports. The 27-year-old running back is reportedly undergoing more tests and is getting a second opinion, but it is possible that he will be out for the rest of the season.

Montgomery was evaluated by trainers during the second quarter of Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. After testing out his knee on the sideline, Montgomery decided to go back into the game. He finished the game with five carries for four yards.

BREAKING: David Montgomery is now out indefinitely after suffering an MCL injury during Sunday's loss to the Bills, per @AdamSchefter.



The Lions RB is undergoing additional testing on his knee and getting a second opinion to confirm, but he could be lost for the season.

Montgomery also suffered a knee injury earlier this season, in the first quarter of the Lions' Week 6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Although he was initially listed as questionable after being helped off the field, Montgomery returned to the game in the second quarter. It is unclear whether the injury is to the same knee, or if the injuries are connected.

It's been a bloodbath for the 12-2 Lions this year, who are playing exceptionally well but have been devastated by injuries.

Most of Detroit's losses have been on the defensive side, including defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending leg injury. During Sunday's defeat, the Lions lost two cornerback in a single half, with Carlton Davis III getting a season-ending jaw injury and Khalil Dorsey getting carted off the field with a brutal-looking ankle injury. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Sunday as well.

Now, the team will also have to play without Montgomery, who has been a bit part of the offensive production this season. The running back has started all 14 games, picking up 775 yards and 12 touchdowns in 185 carries.