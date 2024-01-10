Kevin Durant doesn't want to leave Suns, says 'ignorant' reports attempted to create drama

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 07: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns in action during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center on January 07, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 121-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Sometimes it's good to let it all out.

That's what two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant did when asked about recent media reports that he's displeased with the Phoenix Suns.

The 35-year-old had already taken to Instagram to address an ESPN report from Dec. 25, which said that people around the Suns organization were feeling Durant's frustration about "an underwhelming supporting cast" and Bradley Beal missing games.

After the Suns fell to the LA Clippers Monday night, Durant took another opportunity to set the record straight.

"I don't want to get traded," Durant told Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports. "I'm not frustrated because [Bradley Beal] was injured. I wasn't frustrated because of the role players on the team. That shit really was ignorant to me, you know what I'm saying?"

He is averaging 29.6 points on 52.3 percent shooting from the field, 47.3 percent from three, 6.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists a game this season. But the report marked the start of what Durant recalled as a period of unfounded criticism. Rohlin's story cited comments from Stephen A. Smith on Christmas morning, which she said attacked Durant's leadership skills. Already frustrated by the media's chatter, Durant's subsequent performance offered more fuel for speculation. He had 16 points and six turnovers in the Suns' 128-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the holiday,

"You think I'm supposed to be happy after we lose a game?" Durant asked Rohlin. "I'm not frustrated with the whole situation. I may be frustrated at the moment, at a bad play or a tough stretch. But nah, I enjoy the grind."

Former NBA player Brandon Jennings kept the fire alive by saying Durant should leave the Suns via social media, adding that he deserved better than the "cursed" team. Durant didn't appreciate the discourse Jennings' assertions caused.

"That whole few days was so trash to me because it was all speculation," Durant said. "Like, why are [people] even spending this much time worrying about ... Does KD deserve better? Or he doesn't deserve better? Like, why are you even talking about this?"

Despite a 19-18 start that has only seen Durant, Beal and Devin Booker play five games together, Durant said he's embracing the early struggles because they'll only make the team better. He also expressed a desire to avoid any misunderstandings, saying that the media would pounce on any opportunity to paint him in a negative light.

Perception of Durant has been an issue throughout his storied career, he said. He went as far as saying the media wants to make him miserable and create drama surrounding his name, something he alluded to when addressing comments he made about Draymond Green during the veteran's suspension.

"Nobody wants to call me great," Durant told Rohlin. "They want to call me all these other words: Insecure, miserable, bad teammate. That's what's going to get [people] paid for the articles they write. They can't write, 'KD is such a student of the game' or 'He's a great teammate' or 'He loves basketball.' Nobody wants to hear that shit when it comes to me."

Durant is a two-time champion and a 13-time All-Star with an expansive legacy. Those accolades, along with his unique perspective of the game, are likely to continue to offer plenty of opportunity for positive press.