Jim Knowles bails for Penn State & more way too early 2025 predictions | College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.

They also continue dissecting Forde's list of way-too-early Top 25 teams, discussing Illinois, Georgia, Alabama, Miami and Clemson. Additionally, Wetzel calls out Forde for a past move to get a Green Egg grill. They wrap up the show with a story of rats that are addicted to drugs.

(0:54) Jim Knowles heads to Penn State

(19:06) Al Golden and Chip Kelly to the NFL

(23:37) Way too early top 25 part 2

(50:29) Pat's Green Egg

(55:47) People's Court: Houston’s drug addicted rats

