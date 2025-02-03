How to watch 'The Bachelor' tonight: Where to stream Season 29, plus what you need to know

THE BACHELOR - Ò2901Ó - Love awaits 25 extraordinary women preparing to open their hearts to Grant Ellis on the season premiere of ÒThe Bachelor.Ó With a bold, new twist on the traditional first impression rose, making a strong connection has never been more crucial. MONDAY, JAN. 27 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) GRANT ELLIS

Bachelor Nation, get ready, because it's Grant Ellis' turn to find love! The 31-year-old day trader (and former pro basketball player) from Season 21 of The Bachelorette may have not been the one for Jenn Tran, but now the heartfelt, self-proclaimed "mama's boy" will have 25 contestants vying for his heart. A new episode ofThe Bachelor premiers tonight on ABC, and you can stream it tomorrow on Hulu. Are you ready to watch? Here's what you need to know about The Bachelor, including how to watch the ABC series without cable, who will be on Season 29 of The Bachelor and more.

How to watch The Bachelor without cable:

Date: Weekly on Mondays

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu, DirecTV, Sling and more

Who is The Bachelor 2025?

Grant Ellis is a 31-year-old day trader, former pro basketball player and self-proclaimed "Mama's Boy" from New Jersey. Grant was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Jenn Tran's season.

"As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," according to ABC, and "hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures."

What time do episodes of The Bachelor premiere?

New episodes of The Bachelor air every Monday, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will also stream the following day (Tuesdays) on Hulu.

Where to watch The Bachelor live

Can you watch The Bachelor online? Do you need ABC to watch The Bachelor live? Where is The Bachelor streaming? Don't worry, we've got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the newest season of TheBachelor in 2025.

To watch new episodes of The Bachelor live on Monday nights, you'll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as DirecTV, Sling Blue or Hulu's live TV tier. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can stream new episodes of The Bachelor the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!

Season 29 Bachelor contestants

Here are the 25 women looking to find love with Grant:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada

Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, N.J.

Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Fla.

Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Ga.

Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, N.Y.

Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Chloie, 27, a model from New York, N.Y.

Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, N.D.

Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, Calif.

J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colo.

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Mass.

Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, N.C.

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Ky.

Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, S.C.

Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Mich.

Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, N.Y.

Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas

Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Ill.

Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, N.Y.

Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Va.

Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nev.

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, N.Y.

