How Saquon Barkley's Season Made the Eagles UNSTOPPABLE | McCoy & Van Noy

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The NFC and AFC Championship Games delivered drama and standout performances! McCoy and Van Noy break down the Eagles’ dominant win over the Commanders and how Saquon Barkley’s "middle finger year" transformed their season. Plus, Mahomes’ calm brilliance in the Chiefs’ narrow victory over the Bills, key coaching hires, and end-of-season awards, including MVP and underrated stars. Don’t miss McCoy’s heartfelt praise for Van Noy making the Pro Bowl!

1:30 - NFC Championship Game: Eagles 55, Commanders 23 - How did the Eagles dominate and Saquon transform their season?

18:57 - AFC Championship Game: Chiefs 32, Bills 29 - Mahomes’ calm performance leads the Chiefs past the Bills

36:00 - Teams Picking Up Coaches for Next Season - Breaking down key coaching hires across the league

41:35 - End of Season Awards - Recognizing MVPs, standout players, and underrated stars

48:00 - Game Wreckers & Playmakers - Shining a light on key game-changers like AJ Brown

49:00 - Tell Us How You Really Feel, Gerald! - McCoy praises Van Noy for earning a Pro Bowl spot

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts