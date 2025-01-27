Heat reportedly suspend Jimmy Butler indefinitely, again, amid trade demand after walking out of shootaround

Jimmy Butler won't be on the court again for the Miami Heat anytime soon.
The Heat suspended Butler indefinitely on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The suspension marks his third with the organization this season amid his demand for a trade, which has yet to be met.
The Miami Heat are suspending Jimmy Butler indefinitely, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/iQrD0OeyL3— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2025
Butler apparently walked out of the team's shootaround on Monday morning after learning that the team wasn't going to start him in their game against the Orlando Magic. Haywood Highsmith, per Charania, is going to start in his place.
The NBA's trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6.
