Hawks forward Jalen Johnson to reportedly undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder, per multiple reports. Johnson, the team's No. 2 player, injured his shoulder during Atlanta's loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

It's a tough blow for the Hawks, who are 22-25 and are firmly middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference. The 23-year-old forward has been a key piece of the Hawks' production this season: He has averaged nearly 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game across 36 games. Johnson is the team's leading rebounder, and is second in points per game behind Trae Young.

Johnson was drafted 20th overall by the Atlanta in 2021. After a year in the G League and another off the bench, he became a consistent starter last season. Johnson signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension in October to stay with the Hawks long-term.