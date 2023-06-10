French Open finals: Djokovic updates, schedule, odds and more

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Men's Singles Semi Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 09, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 2023 French Open continues to captivate as we move into the finals. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Novak Djokovic finally faced off on the clay court at Roland-Garros on Friday. The seasoned Djokovic has his sights set on a men's record 23rd grand slam title, and he's one step closer after defeating up-and-coming tennis superstar Alcaraz, who suffered a leg issue at 1-1 in the third, leading to Djokovic winning nine games in a row. He sealed his 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory in over three hours, and will move on to face No. 4 Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Here's how you can catch all the action on the clay court during the French Open finals and stream the Roland-Garros matches in the US, including channels, schedule, scores and livestream info.

How to watch French Open 2023 in the US

Dates: May 28-June 11

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Channel: NBC, Tennis Channel

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, Sling

Where to watch French Open in the US

NBC is the official US broadcast network for the 2023 French Open, so for the majority of coverage at Roland Garros, if you can turn on your TV and tune into NBC, you should be covered.

However, some early morning coverage of the French Open semifinals will air on the Tennis Channel, which may be a bit trickier for the average tennis viewer to find on their TV. If you’re not sure how to watch the French Open on the Tennis Channel in the US, here's what platforms we recommend subscribing to:

French Open dates

The 2023 French Open officially began at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28. The French Open will run through Sunday June 11, concluding with the men's singles final.

2023 French Open match schedule and streaming info:

June 4-5

Men's and women's fourth round (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 6-7

Men's and women's quarterfinals (Tennis Channel)

June 8

Women's semifinals (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 9

Men's semifinals (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 10

Women's final (Peacock)

June 11

Men's final (Peacock)

Live French Open scores

For score updates on all current matches, check out Yahoo Sports' French Open coverage.

French Open livestream US

US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.