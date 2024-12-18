Former Liberty QB Kaidon Salter commits to Colorado for final season of eligibility

LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 30: Kaidon Salter #7 of the Liberty Flames runs the ball during the first half of a football game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Williams Stadium on October 30, 2024 in Lynchburg, Virginia. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Colorado has added a top QB through the transfer portal.

Per multiplereports, former Liberty QB Kaidon Salter is set to transfer to the Buffaloes for his final season of eligibility. Colorado is in need of a starting QB as Shedeur Sanders is set to play the final game of his career in the Alamo Bowl against BYU on Dec. 28.

Salter appeared in games across four seasons for Liberty. He emerged as the team’s starter during the 2022 season and starred in 2023 as Liberty rode an undefeated season and Conference USA title to a matchup with Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl before the Ducks blew out the Flames.

Salter finished that season 177-of-290 passing for 2,876 yards and 32 TDs and six interceptions. He also rushed 163 times for 1,089 yards and 12 TDs. Only Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels had more total touchdowns and Salter returned to Liberty for a fourth season after briefly entering the transfer portal after the Fiesta Bowl.

Liberty had a disappointing season in 2024 and failed to make the Conference USA title game after finishing the regular season at 8-3. Salter’s numbers weren’t nearly as good, either. He was 147-of-261 passing for 1,886 yards and 15 TDs to go along with six interceptions. He also rushed for 579 yards and seven scores.

At Colorado, Salter will be the frontrunner to start in 2025 and could help provide for a year of learning and development for incoming freshman Julian Lewis. The Georgia native is a five-star recruit and the No. 3 pro style QB in the class of 2025. He signed with Colorado earlier this month after decommitting from USC in November.

Salter’s addition is also the second major portal get for Colorado this week. The Buffaloes previously got a commitment from former Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis and also added a commitment from Northwest Missouri State TE Zach Atkins.