Fantasy Football Draft Kit: Rankings, mock drafts and much more

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Fantasy football draft season is finally here! To help you prepare for one of the most important parts of the fantasy season, we've gathered all of our excellent analysis and advice here, in one place, to help you build those eventual championship-winning teams.

The 2024 Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft Kit is being updated daily and we'll continue to add new content here all the way up until the season kicks off. So, whether you're playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide all the rankings, sleepers, busts, position previews and more expert analysis you need to win.

Don't forget to also listen and subscribe to the "Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast" for advice five times a week.

Want a quick way to prep before making your picks? Try a mock draft — practice makes perfect!

Ultimately, the only way you'll miss out is if you don't play. So sign up now if you haven't already and let the fun begin.

Draft Rankings

Once again, Christian McCaffrey is the consensus No. 1-ranked player for fantasy drafts this season. But the No. 2 pick and beyond isn't so clear-cut. Our expert rankings can help you make the best decision when you're on the clock.

Draft rankings

Top 300 overall
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
Defenses
Kickers

Downloadable cheatsheets

Top 250
Positional ranks

2024 salary cap rankings tiers

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends

Mock Drafts

The Yahoo Fantasy team is conducting mock drafts, with varying formats, to learn where their player convictions are the strongest and to help provide big-picture takeaways you can take into your drafts.

10-team half-PPR | 10-team Dynasty startup | 10-team half-PPR 2.0 | More formats to come!

NFL Context Breakdown

Fantasy football might be a supremely player-based exercise, but knowing and interpreting the context around those players is important as well — like their team, division, schedules and the like.

Matt Harmon's Take-Shopping Series:

Is there more to the Saints offense than meets the eye?
How will the Dolphins' RB rotation shake out?
Who is the biggest beneficiary from Eagles' Kellen Moore hire?
Which Texans WR should you prioritize?
Can we solve the Packers' receiving puzzle?
Who will fill the Stefon Diggs void on the Bills?

Scott Pianowski's Divisional Snapshots:

NFC South | AFC South | AFC East | NFC East | AFC North | NFC North | NFC West | AFC West

NFL schedule analysis
Draft targets who could go off while seeking a new contract

Draft Strategy

Whether you decide to go with a Hero RB strategy, wait on QB, go WR-heavy early or just wing it, our analysts have content available for every approach.

Deeper dives

Main takeaways from 2024 projections
Is the term "injury prone" a thing in 2024?
Six players in need of a serious reboot
Post-hype draft values from 2023 class
Five must-draft players at ADP
Potential Year 2 breakouts
Kickers to target and Week 1 streamers
NFL Training Camp Care/Don't Care

A LOT more to come!

🗣️ Draft debates

Bijan Robinson vs. Breece Hall — who's the right No. 2 RB?
Four potential fantasy WR1 candidates

More to come!

2024 Rookie fantasy rankings

Top 25 rookies

Quarterback Advice

QB is deeper than ever — but does that mean you should wait to grab one late, or should you prioritize a superstar dual-threat early?

4 quarterback sleepers
Where expert rankings go wrong at QB
Late-round quarterback targets
Enough with the Trevor Lawrence pessimism
The case for Anthony Richardson as QB1
Should you prioritize Jordan Love?
Lessons learned from previous rookie QB classes

More to come!

Running Back Advice

While the RB position isn't exactly the end-all, be-all like it used to be in fantasy, there has been an intriguing infusion of young talent as well as old faces in new places for 2024.

RB committees we need clarity on, and 2024 predictions
Stop fading Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum's potential for a breakout
Time to get hyped about Jonathan Taylor again
Lessons learned from previous rookie RB classes
Make a call on three key RBs

More to come!

Wide Receiver Advice

The deepest position in the game, getting a strong WR corps has been a winning strategy the past couple of years. 2024 is no different.

Four stars, four potential fantasy WR1 candidates
DK Metcalf enters 2024 with immense upside
Don't fade Marvin Harrison Jr.
Make a call on three key WRs
Mike Evans is once again a draft value
Which WRs could be held back by their QBs?
Top 15 WRs age 25 and under
Lessons learned from previous rookie WR classes

More to come!

Tight End Advice

For many seasons, it was Travis Kelce or bust at the TE position. Not so in 2024 — we've got some exciting toys to play with this season!

Grab the Kyle Pitts discount while you still can
Lessons learned from previous rookie TE classes

More to come!

Fantasy University

Before getting into all the amazing content we have to offer this draft season, perhaps you'll be wanting a refresher on fantasy football as a whole. Or maybe you're playing the game for the first time and want an in-depth breakdown of the fundamentals. We have you covered: welcome to the one higher-learning institution anyone can get into — Fantasy University!

Course Syllabus
Fantasy Football Glossary

Course 101:What is fantasy football?

Course 102:How to draft

Course 103:How does scoring work?

Course 201:Working the waiver wire

Course 202:Fundamentals of trading

Course 301:Guide to a successful draft

Course 302:Different types of draft strategies

Course 303:5 common mistakes people make

Course 401:How to make better start/sit decisions

Course 402:How to factor in rankings

Course 403:Cadence of the week

Course 501:Tips for sustained success

Course 502:Mistakes even the best managers make

How to make your leagues better

Funny fantasy team names to inspire your creativity

More to come!

The heat of the fantasy football draft season is just getting started. Keep it locked here as we continue to bolster our fantasy draft kit with more analysis, predictions, sleepers and breakout picks!

Your one-stop shop for all things fantasy drafts is just opening its doors — you won't want to miss it!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!