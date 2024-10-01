Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Fantasy football managers received what appeared to be grim news this past week, as San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey — the consensus 1.01 in drafts this year — is dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs, which doesn't seem like great news, even if it isn't news to the team.

Luckily, several running backs stepped up to post big performances in Week 4, hopefully salvaging your week to carry you to a win. Headlining those big weeks, of course, was King Derrick Henry, who led all running backs in full-PPR scoring, posting his second consecutive 30+ point fantasy day.

How is it that 30-year-old Henry is still averaging a ridiculous 6.0 yards per carry and 131 scrimmage yards per game? How is it that he's the RB3 in full-PPR scoring despite having just five total receptions on the year? It's been nothing short of a miracle, it seems, but we all knew good things were bound to happen when you line up Henry in Baltimore's scheme alongside Lamar Jackson.

While Henry's an every-week lock for your lineup, other start/sit decisions aren't as easy. To help you set your fantasy lineups, our fantasy analysts are here with their Week 5 running back rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Which running back do you think has a big showing in Week 5?

