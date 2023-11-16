Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings (Full PPR)

NFL: NOV 12 Lions at Chargers INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) yells after a score during the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The fantasy leaderboard in full PPR had been dominated by young exciting players the past few weeks. But in Week 10, an old PPR vet took the spotlight away to remind everyone what he could do.

Keenan Allen scored a whopping 40.50 full-PPR points in Week 10 (his second 40+ point game of the season) by virtue of 11 catches (on 14 targets), 175 yards and two touchdowns. AND he did it while having to leave the game with a shoulder injury briefly!

What a beast.

Check out Allen and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 11:

Who do you think will dominate the PPR leaderboard this week?