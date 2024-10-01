Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Jayden Reed #11 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on September 29, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

With a number of wide receiver injuries defining the fantasy football landscape, the emergence of some later-round players as viable flex options has been a breath of fresh air. One of those options? Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed, who's currently on a 17-game pace for over 1,400 and 8 TDs this season.

He's been a top-tier wideout when Jordan Love is under center with six WR1 finishes over the team's last 13 games. Can his streak as a top-tier option with Love continue moving forward, with an injury that could keep him off the field in the weeks to come?

Find out where Reed stands in our team's Week 5 wide receiver rankings:

Who's your favorite sleeper WR to watch heading into Week 5?