Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping to make room for Week 16 waiver wire pickups

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 15, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The following is an excerpt from the latest edition of Yahoo's fantasy football newsletter, Get to the Points! If you like what you see, you can subscribe for free here.

A players-to-drop column will never be one-size-fits-all, so season these recommendations to taste with the size and scope of your league.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs (99%)

Normally I don't include injured players in this column because what's the point? You know what to do. But I suspect many fantasy managers will have trouble cutting bait with the dinged Mahomes (ankle) because of the name-brand value. He's considered week-to-week, so I can't see how anyone could start him with confidence vs. Houston. And even if he's hale for Week 17, that's when he draws the nasty Steelers. There's no denying a healthy Mahomes has been a mess this year; just two fantasy finishes inside the top 10.

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers (95%)

Here's our weekly drop of the "numbers, not names" ethos. If the 49ers knew how to get Samuel going this year, they'd be doing it. Samuel hasn't sniffed the top 50 at the position over the last five weeks, and it's clear Jauan Jennings has moved ahead of him in the San Francisco pecking order.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins (45%)

Did he really score 21 TDs a year ago? NFL seasons age in dog years. Mostert is stumbling along at 3.4 yards per carry and De'Von Achane has a hammerlock on Miami's backfield usage. Even if Achane were to encounter an injury, Mostert offers marginal upside as a 32-year-old player.

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys (76%)

Every week we say it — "Ferguson has a juicy matchup, this could be the breakout performance." Alas, he did little against Cincinnati (3-32-0) and little against Carolina (2-23-0). For the year Ferguson is stuck on zero touchdowns and he's averaging just 8.8 yards per catch. You probably landed a better tight end if you're still alive in the fantasy playoffs; use Ferguson's roster spot for more interesting depth elsewhere.

D/ST Baltimore Ravens (94%)

Not even a matchup vs. the Giants could save this struggling unit — the Ravens allowed 14 points and generated just three sacks and one interception vs. a horrible QB room. You won't want to start Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh or Houston the next two weeks.