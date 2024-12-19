Fantasy Film Room: Penix's impact + 'Dynasty Debates' that will dominate offseason | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back for one final time for the 2024 fantasy season with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, Harmon and Tice do a deep dive on the news of the week that the Falcons are making Michael Penix QB1 in Atlanta. The two examine what this means for Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix going forward and the immediate fantasy impact it has on the Falcons skill players.

After the break, the two predict eight players that will lead the offseason in 'Dynasty Debates' as the most polarizing young skill players to manage in a dynasty format. The two then end the show by previewing the massive TNF matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

(3:20) - Deep dive on Michael Penix becoming QB1 in Atlanta and what it means for Kirk Cousins

(15:45)- Michael Penix's fantasy impact on Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts

(26:45) - Dynasty Debates: Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey Benson, Jordan Addison, Ja'Lynn Polk, JSN, 2022 WR draft class, Rome Odunze

(1:12:35) - TNF preview and prop bets: Broncos vs. Chargers

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts