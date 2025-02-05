Donovan Mitchell puts Kristaps Porzingis on a poster with one of the dunks of the year in Cavs-Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell controls the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A matchup of the two best teams in the East featured one of the dunks of the year Tuesday night.

This was bad news for Kristaps Porziņģis. Donovan Mitchell put Porziņģis on a poster with a power slam over the 7-2 center early Tuesday to ignite the Cleveland home crowd in a matchup against the Boston Celtics.

With the game tied at 4-4 in the first quarter, Mitchell led the Cavaliers offense over halfcourt following a Jayson Tatum miss. He split Tatum and Jrue Holiday at the top of the 3-point line and made a beeline for the basket.

Porziņģis attempted to impede Mitchell from the help side, but it was to no avail. As Porziņģis leapt at the basket to block Mitchell's shot, Mitchell cocked the ball back with his right hand and slammed it over Porziņģis and through the net.

SPIDA CRANKED IT BACK 😱 pic.twitter.com/PFKV8EA2Ad — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 5, 2025

Mitchell stands at 6-foot-3, nearly a foot shorter than Porziņģis. But size didn't matter Tuesday night with Mitchell determined to score a basket.