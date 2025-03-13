DeMarcus Lawrence incinerates Cowboys on his way out: 'I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there'

After 11 seasons, four Pro Bowl nods and 61.5 sacks with the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence left the team in free agency on Wednesday for a three-year, $42 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

The veteran defensive end had some interesting things to say on his way out.

Speaking with the "Hawk Blogger" channel in Seattle on Thursday, Lawrence was asked about how it will feel to spend time in Seattle compared to Dallas, where he made his full-time home. Lawrence made an innocuous joke about the weather... then went straight for his former team's jugular:

Question: "You've spent all this time in Dallas. You also spent time in Boise. What's the difference for you being up here, how much time are you going to be up here vs. down in Texas?"

Lawrence: "The main difference, as you can see, is this cold. Gotta keep my jacket on here, but definitely love the atmosphere. Change of scenery is always good, butDallas is my home. I made my home there. My family lives there. I'm forever gonna be there. But, you know, I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there, so... yeah."

"Yeah," indeed.

In case you need a refresher on the Cowboys' numbers, it has been 30 years since they have won a Super Bowl. It has been 30 years since they have made a Super Bowl. It has been 30 years since they have reached an NFC championship game.

It hasn't been for lack of trying, but any significant success for the team has been short-lived, including during Lawrence's decade in Dallas. Questions about whether the team has the right personnel or coaching to make the run it needs are constant, though the biggest one remains about ownership. Every person in that building is aware of this.

So for a player, an 11-year veteran, to go ahead and say he was never going to win the Super Bowl with the Cowboys a day after leaving the team is mildly astonishing, and hilarious if you just hate the Cowboys.

It will be on the Cowboys to prove Lawrence wrong. Their first steps after losing him Wednesday were to sign cornerback Kaiir Elam and trade for linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., with a Micah Parsons extension looming over their entire offseason.

Meanwhile, Lawrence will be trying to reboot his career after missing all but four games last season with a foot injury. It has been six seasons since his last double-digit sack campaign, and now he'll be trying to prove he can still be a disruptor at the line of scrimmage for a new team in his age-33 season.