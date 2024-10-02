Davante Adams trade imminent, battle for the NFC East, Baker Mayfield's career revival | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab dive into the latest news and storylines around the NFL, including the Davante Adams trade rumors, Baker Mayfield's career revival, NFL power rankings and more.

Fitz, Jori and Frank kick things off with the news that Las Vegas Raiders star wideout Davante Adams has officially requested a trade. Jori believes the trade will happen and the hosts give their preferred landing spots (Aaron Rodgers reunion incoming?) Fitz starts a discussion about Antonio Pierce's leadership and how the Raiders ended up in this less-than-ideal situation. The trio also discuss the potential impact of the Von Miller suspension on the Buffalo Bills.

Next, Jori wrote a piece on the recent trend of quarterbacks reviving their career with big breakout seasons, including Geno Smith two years ago, Baker Mayfield last year and Sam Darnold this year. The group discuss what goes into these career revivals, what we can learn from them and whether players like Bryce Young have a chance to continue the trend.

Frank's power rankings for this week are live, and Frank defends his NFC East ranking against Jori's criticism that the Philadelphia Eagles should be behind the Washington Commanders. The Minnesota Vikings moving up to #2 sparks a conversation around Brian Flores' future.

Finally, the hosts give their picks for the Thursday night matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

(2:20) Davante Adams trade rumors and landing spots

(23:20) Baker Mayfield & the QB career revival trend

(41:25) Frank's power rankings corner

(54:45) Buccaneers @ Falcons preview

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts