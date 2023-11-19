Cowboys' DaRon Bland snares fourth pick-six of the season, tying NFL record

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Bland scored n the play. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco) (Erik Verduzco/AP)

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling through this season like few in the last quarter-century, and cornerback DaRon Bland is a major reason why. Bland has now taken four interceptions to the house, tying an NFL record and further solidifying the Cowboys' defense as one of the best in the game.

Bland's latest victim: Carolina's Bryce Young, trying — and failing — to get the Panthers back into a game that they closed to a one-possession deficit late in the third quarter. On his very first play from scrimmage in the fourth quarter, Young failed to notice Bland jumping into the passing lane ahead of wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, and Bland ran the interception back 30 yards for a game-icing touchdown.

Bland now has six interceptions on the season and 11 over the past two seasons, most in the NFL. His fourth pick-six this season ties the Eagles' Eric Allen (1993), the Chiefs' Jim Kearney (1972) and the Oilers' Ken Houston (1971).

The touchdown put Dallas up by 20, effectively ending the game against a Carolina team that, other than one touchdown drive, was utterly unable to mount any kind sustained offensive attack.

Bland, a fifth-round pick in 2022 out of Fresno State, has stepped up in the absence of cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was lost for the season after just two games due to a torn ACL. Bland now has seven games left to set the pick-six NFL record, a feat more impressive than even the most fervent Cowboys fans could have expected.