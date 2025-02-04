Cooper Kupp said the Rams are working to trade him immediately: 'I don't agree with the decision'

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Cooper Kupp's time with the Los Angeles Rams has apparently come to an end.

Kupp shared on social media on Monday night that the Rams were looking to trade him "immediately," and that they were "working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships."

Further specifics on what that deal would look like, or when it will come down, are not yet known.

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.



Still, if there’s… pic.twitter.com/XWmbGVscGy — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 4, 2025

"I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," Kupp wrote, in part. "Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."

Kupp has spent his entire career with the Rams, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Eastern Washington. He had 710 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 67 catches this past season, his eighth in the league.

Kupp's best season in the league came in 2021, when he helped lead the team to its second ever Super Bowl win. He racked-up 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns on 145 catches that campaign, all of which led the league. He also averaged an NFL-best 114.5 yards per game. The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl at their home stadium that season.

The 31-year-old has two years left on his three-year, $80 million deal. He is owed $20 million next season and just shy of $20 million in 2026.

