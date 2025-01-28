Cooper Flagg, No. 2 Duke survive scare with NC State to remain undefeated in ACC play

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 27: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils is fouled by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield #1 of the NC State Wolfpack during a dunk attempt in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 27, 2025 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

They had to survive a tight battle against an in-state rival, and they lost big man Kam Maluach down the stretch, but the Blue Devils kept their undefeated conference record intact on Monday night.

No. 2 Duke held on late at Cameron Indoor Stadium to grab a 74-64 win over NC State. That pushed them to 18-2 on the season and a perfect 10-0 in ACC play. Star freshman Cooper Flagg led the way with 28 points and seven rebounds while shooting 8-of-17 from the field. It marked his third straight game with at least 24 points.

NC State took a four-point lead into the locker room at halftime and seemed to be in a position to threaten the rare upset in Durham, but it came out of the break completely flat and nearly gave the game away immediately. Duke opened the second half on a long 12-0 burst to grab what was its first lead since the opening minutes.

The Wolfpack hung around from that point on, however, and cut it back to a single possession multiple times. The Blue Devils lost big man Maluach late in the second half, too, after he was spotted randomly vomiting near the baseline. The 7-foot-2 freshman didn’t appear to get hit before throwing up, but it did not look good and took a ton of towels to clean up.

Duke's Khaman Maluach got sick on the baseline during play (h/t @ByJoeDavis) pic.twitter.com/XRBds0pYka — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 28, 2025

He had four points and eight rebounds at the time. He left for the locker room and did not return.

But, after Maluach left the game, NC State’s offense went stagnant. The Wolfpack went nearly three full minutes without scoring, which allowed Duke to jump back in control. NC State made just a single field goal the rest of the way — which came in the form of a Brandon Huntley-Hatfield layup — too, as Duke sealed the 10-point win.

Dontrez Styles led NC State with 18 points and three rebounds, and Trey Parker finished with 15 points off the bench. Huntley-Hatfield added 10 points and was the only other player to hit double figures for the Wolfpack, which fell to 9-11 on the season and 2-7 in ACC play.

Kon Knueppel added 19 points to Flagg's 28 for the Blue Devils, and Sion James finished with 13 points and four rebounds. Duke shot just 4-of-20 from the 3-point line as a team, all but one of which came from Knueppel.

Duke will host North Carolina next on Saturday, where it'll attempt to pick up its 15th straight win.

