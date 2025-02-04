Comparing dynasties: Chiefs vs. Patriots — who has the edge?

NEW ORLEANS — For nearly two decades the New England Patriots dominated the NFL like no other franchise ever.

Across 19 seasons (2001-2019), they won 17 AFC East divisional crowns, made 17 playoff appearances and reached nine Super Bowls, winning six of them. Arguably their best team — in 2007 — was the first to go 18-0 … only to lose at the end.

It’s not a shock that some team would come along to challenge that run of greatness. It is that it happened immediately — the end of the Patriots' reign corresponds with the ascension of these Kansas City Chiefs, who are seeking their fourth Super Bowl title, and third consecutive, in six seasons when they face Philadelphia Sunday.

Let’s be clear: the Chiefs haven’t reached New England’s level yet.

Over the last dozen years, Kansas City has been to five Super Bowls (and with a chance to add to those three titles) while making 11 playoff appearances via nine division crowns.

It’s an incredible stretch, but do it for another half decade and then let’s compare.

Likewise, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making a charge at Tom Brady’s illustrious career, he isn't there yet. Mahomes has three titles to Brady’s seven (six of them with New England).

Mahomes is only 29 years old, so there is time.

There is one place, though, that the supremacy debate is getting particularly close — Chiefs' coach Andy Reid vs. New England’s Bill Belichick.

Belichick, 72, is now the head coach at the University of North Carolina. He is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all time, in part because of his six Super Bowl titles, his innovative game plans and his two Lombardi’s won as defensive coordinator with the 1980s New York Giants.

Reid, 66, may never be as appreciated as Belichick, but he is quickly making the case that his resume as a head coach is on par with BB. Another Super Bowl would be a step in that direction.

As of now, Belichick has a lot going for him. His six titles to Reid’s current three is a significant lead, especially for coaches at this level where winning it all is essentially the expectation every season.

Belichick also beat Reid head-to-head in the Super Bowl two decades ago — the Patriots defeating Reid’s Philadelphia Eagles. Belichick also beat Reid’s Chiefs teams in two other postseason matches — including the AFC championship following the 2018 season.

Belichick coached 29 NFL seasons and is 302-165 (.647) all-time in regular season games, plus 31-13 (.705) in the postseason.

Reid has coached 26 seasons and is 273-146-1 (.651) in the regular season and 28-16 (.632) in the playoffs. Sunday will be his 45th postseason game, breaking a tie for the most all-time with Belichick.

The edge remains with Belichick, but not by a ton.

Here’s where it gets interesting — fair or unfair, almost all of Belichick’s head coaching success came with Tom Brady as his starting quarterback. He went just 36-44 (.450) during a five-season run in Cleveland and in his six non-Brady New England years, he was 45-54 (.454).

Some of this requires context, of course. For example, his 5-11 mark his first season in New England was part of an impressive build.

And while Brady is Brady, New England had numerous Hall of Fame (or future Hall of Fame) talents. Its three early championships were built and powered as much, if not more, by a vicious defense. The Pats might have won all those Lombardi’s if the very capable Drew Bledsoe had never gotten hurt and Brady remained a back-up.

Even with Brady in his prime, Belichick’s coaching acumen was obvious — and also a big reason Brady developed into the player he was.

That said, the numbers are the numbers. Belichick couldn’t reproduce the success once Brady moved on to Tampa.

Reid, to a much higher degree, has. No, he wasn’t winning Super Bowls until Mahomes came along, but his non-Mahomes record both in Kansas City and previously Philadelphia is impressive. He went 224-130 (.583) during a 14-year run with the Eagles and got to the Super Bowl with Donovan McNabb as his quarterback.

During his early days in Kansas City, he took the Chiefs to the playoffs four times in five years with Alex Smith at QB.

Either way, these are two of the greatest of all-time. In terms of stat-building, Reid is sitting pretty with Mahomes still in his prime.

A win Sunday would help the Chiefs in every category of the debate, but even if they fall short of the three-peat, they’ll be back next season as a favorite to win it all.

Belichick is coaching college ball, with Andy Reid gaining on him in a way few could have seen coming.