College Football Playoff: Golf cart carrying Ryan Day, Ohio State crashed into a wall, and people had jokes

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day celebrates after their win against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Instead of a smooth ride through the tunnels at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night, Ohio State coach Ryan Day found himself in a precarious situation.

Day and several others were on a golf cart that crashed while trying to make a turn that it just absolutely could not make — which made for a pretty hilarious scene after their national championship victory.

Thankfully, the golf cart carrying the Ohio State delegation to the media room following their win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff championship game wasn't going very fast when it crashed into the wall. Everyone on the cart was perfectly fine.

Day's face during the incident, though, said it all.

Some lady just crashed the golf cart carrying Ryan Day and Will Howard in the Mercedes-Benz tunnel after they won the National Championship pic.twitter.com/o3UqM5ZhrO — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) January 21, 2025

The group then just got out walked the rest of the way.

Naturally, fans on social media had plenty of jokes to make.

Ohio State’s gotta call the pro shop for a new golf cart pic.twitter.com/vs62QZL4F8 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 21, 2025

This is the kind of thing that plays 180 degrees the other way if they had lost. This video would live forever if so https://t.co/rPIn1I3IGC — David Ubben (@davidubben) January 21, 2025

Atlanta can’t drive in winter weather https://t.co/4QnJdt6BVN — DawgStats (@DawgStats) January 21, 2025

Ryan Day survives Notre Dame comeback & then suffers whiplash in a @CFBPlayoff driven golf cart https://t.co/1olcAGnLpG — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 21, 2025

The moment also brought flashbacks of former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer eating pizza by himself on a golf cart after losing to Michigan State in the Big Ten championship game in 2013.

Surrounded by family, Urban Meyer eats postgame pizza very quietly in corridor beneath Lucas Oil Stadium. pic.twitter.com/80FtTVegWQ — George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) December 8, 2013

But hey, everyone was OK and Ohio State is walking out of Atlanta with their first national championship in a decade. No harm, no foul.