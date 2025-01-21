College Football Playoff: Golf cart carrying Ryan Day, Ohio State crashed into a wall, and people had jokes

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day celebrates after their win against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Instead of a smooth ride through the tunnels at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night, Ohio State coach Ryan Day found himself in a precarious situation.

Day and several others were on a golf cart that crashed while trying to make a turn that it just absolutely could not make — which made for a pretty hilarious scene after their national championship victory.

Thankfully, the golf cart carrying the Ohio State delegation to the media room following their win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff championship game wasn't going very fast when it crashed into the wall. Everyone on the cart was perfectly fine.

Day's face during the incident, though, said it all.

The group then just got out walked the rest of the way.

Naturally, fans on social media had plenty of jokes to make.

The moment also brought flashbacks of former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer eating pizza by himself on a golf cart after losing to Michigan State in the Big Ten championship game in 2013.

But hey, everyone was OK and Ohio State is walking out of Atlanta with their first national championship in a decade. No harm, no foul.

