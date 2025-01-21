College Football Playoff: Kirk Herbstreit gets emotional on ESPN after Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 10: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit looks on from the set of College Gameday prior to the CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns on January 10, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t help but get emotional in the broadcast booth on Monday night.

The longtime ESPN college football announcer, who has become one of the key voices in the sport in the last few decades, had a pretty good reason. His Buckeyes had just won a national championship.

Herbstreit was on the call with Rece Davis for Ohio State's 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night. The Buckeyes rolled over the Fighting Irish early at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and then held on down the stretch for one final push to secure their first title since 2014.

Herbstreit was talking with Davis and Scott Van Pelt after the win, and he had to pause while talking about his former team’s championship.

Kirk Herbstreit gets emotional on the postgame show.



"When I call these games I'm incredibly objective. I love all of these Ohio State teams, but this team because of what they went through to get to this point, you're just happy." pic.twitter.com/BylD7WBQ3N — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 21, 2025

"Oh, don't start with me man. I'm a little emotional," he told Van Pelt, his voice breaking up. "I'm just fired up for these guys.

"You know, when I call these games I'm incredibly objective. I love all these Ohio State teams, but this team because of what they went through to get to this point, you're just happy, you know? You're just happy for them."

Van Pelt and Davis then kept going, and Herbstreit grabbed a tissue to wipe his eyes.

Herbstreit was born in Ohio, and then spent four seasons playing for the Buckeyes as their quarterback from 1989-1992. He was the starter and team captain as a senior, too, when he threw for 1,904 yards and four touchdowns. His dad both played and coached at Ohio State, including when they won a national championship during the 1960 season, and one of his kids is a walk-on tight end with the program.

Naturally, like Van Pelt noted, the connections for Herbstreit are there.

With his long-running ties to the program — and after seeing how Ohio State rallied after losing to Michigan at the end of the regular season, which kept them out of the Big Ten championship game — it's hard to blame Herbstreit for getting emotional.