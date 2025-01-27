Championship Sunday recap: Josh Allen's heartbreak + Jayden Daniels' ceiling | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Championship Sunday is in the books and we officially have our Super Bowl LIX matchup set. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down both conference championship games and look ahead to the Chiefs and Eagles matchup in New Orleans. The two also look at what's next for the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders after getting so close to the big game. The two also have a 'Super Bowl therapy session' to get off all the bad takes that people may have with a rematch of the Chiefs-Eagles in the Super Bowl:

(3:45) - AFC Championship recap: How did the Chiefs and Mahomes beat Allen and the Bills yet again

(17:30) - Where do the Bills and Josh Allen go from here?

(33:30) - NFC Championship recap: The Eagles showed their Super Bowl potential against an inferior Commanders team

(46:45) - Will Jayden Daniels and the Commanders get back to this point? Is their title window right now?

(1:00:10) - Super Bowl therapy session: Chiefs-Eagles takes we want to get off our chest

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts