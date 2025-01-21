CFP national championship reaction: Ohio State WINS 12-team playoff title in dramatic fashion | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the first-ever College Football Playoff National Champions of the 12-team era. Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest game of the season as Ohio State beats Notre Dame 34-23. Buckeye QB Will Howard led his team to victory in a nearly perfect performance behind yet another new Ohio State offensive line combination that stepped up and got the job done. On the other hand, Notre Dame started with a gritty drive led by Riley Leonard to open the scoring, but it wasn’t a sustainable game plan for the Fighting Irish to find success.

The trio name their final ‘Power House’ and “Power Outage” of the 2024-25 season. They give props to Ohio State’s third down offense, offer criticism of a CFP schedule that conflicts with the NFL playoffs and more. Plus, after back-to-back national champions from the Big 10, has the SEC lost its status as the most dominant conference in college football?

(0:25) Ohio State vs. Notre Dame recap

(29:26) Adam saves the day with tickets for Leonard family

(31:24) Power Hour Power House

(31:32) Power Hour Power House: Ohio State 3rd down offense

(32:12) Power Hour Power House: CFP

(34:01) Power Hour Power House: Brian Kelly

(35:42) Should ND have to play in a conference?

(37:51) Power Hour Power Outage

(37:59) Power Hour Power Outage: buying a championship

(40:58) Power Hour Power Outage: CFP scheduling

(43:40) SEC lost dominance?

