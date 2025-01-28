Celtics trade targets, Amen Thompson's ascent and Wolves deep dive | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's massive MAILBAG edition of The Kevin O'Connor Show, KOC is joined by 3x NBA champion Danny Green. Which player should the Boston Celtics target in a trade if they want to repeat? The Houston Rockets are rolling thanks to Amen Thompson, but what is his ceiling as a player? Is Danny Green buying stock in the suddenly-surging Indiana Pacers? Should Steph Curry be applying pressure to the Golden State Warriors front office? Plus, wait until you hear Danny's reaction to Jusuf Nurkic's comments about the Phoenix Suns and Coach Bud. And who's more likely to go back-to-back-to-back: Patrick Mahomes or Mac McClung?

Plus, Dane Moore stops by for a deep dive on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Has Julius Randle turned a corner, or should Wolves fans still be praying for a trade? All this and more on a jam-packed mailbag edition of The KOC Show!

(0:08) Jimmy Butler suspended

(2:35) Danny Green joins

(2:41) Amen Thompson ceiling

(6:53) Celtics trade targets

(11:47) Pacers recent surge

(14:29) Richards impact on Suns

(16:29) Nurkic comments on Suns organization

(20:39) Steph pressure on GSW front office?

(23:58) Which player has been traded most?

(26:42) Dane Moore joins

(27:46) Timberwolves improvements

(35:57) Randle trade?

(43:46) Dillingham usage

(53:07) Ace Bailey draft stock

(55:02) Mahomes or McClung more likely to repeat?

(56:45) Beard contractual obligations

(57:27) Mount Rushmore of guitar players

(58:38) Balancing work, family & friends

(1:00:32) Warzone season 2

(1:02:03) Leg press

(1:04:14) Father John Misty

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts