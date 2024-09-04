Bryce Harper leaves Phillies-Blue Jays game after getting hit by pitch on elbow

MLB: AUG 24 Phillies at Royals KANSAS CITY. MO - AUGUST 24: Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) as seen during a MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Philadelphia Phillies, on August 24, 2024, at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after getting hit on his left elbow with a pitch.

The incident occurred in the first inning of the game with Philadelphia leading, 1-0. Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis threw a 93 mph fastball inside that hit Harper on his left elbow. Harber immediately dropped his bat and clutched his elbow in pain.

Harper was hit by a pitch on his left elbow in the 1st inning. pic.twitter.com/Qfj8INgyu3 — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) September 4, 2024

He remained in the game to take first base, but did not return to the plate. Edmundo Sosa pinch hit for Harper in the third inning.

The Phillies radio broadcast later announced that Harper sustained an elbow contusion, citing the Phillies. Further details of Harper's injury and prognosis weren't initially clear.