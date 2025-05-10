Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel on dealing with scrutiny alongside Shedeur Sanders: 'It just divides the team'

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel spoke up about dealing with scrutiny after being drafted alongside fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, noting how it negatively affects the team.

Last month, the Browns drafted Gabriel out of Oregon in the third round with the 94th overall pick. In the fifth round, they selected Sanders out of Colorado with the 144th pick, adding depth to their quarterback lineup.

With much media attention focusing on Sanders, Gabriel spoke at Browns rookie minicamp on Saturday about how the comparisons are not healthy for their team dynamic.

#Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on how he’ll handle he scrutiny and coverage of him and Shedeur Sanders: pic.twitter.com/AnOOzRmJIN — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 10, 2025

"The more questions I get asked like that — it just divides the team," Gabriel said. "We're in a room full of, not just us but Kenny [Pickett], Joe [Flacco] and Deshaun [Watson]. For us, we know how important a healthy room is, but also a team that you want to be a part of.

"How do you create an environment every single day where everyone can be at their best? That's just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. Naturally, it's healthy. For us, we all do our thing and everyone wins."

On Friday, Gabriel got the first reps at quarterback as the Browns ran drills and scrimmages at their facility in Berea, Ohio.

Despite starting second in the order, Browns insider Brad Stainbrook noted that Sanders "looked sharper than Dillon Gabriel."

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stafanski also noted that the order in camp is not an indicator of where they fall in the depth chart and is subject to change.

"I wouldn't look into anything," Stefanski said on Friday. "I think you'll see the whole weekend, going through the spring. I mean, we don't pay too close attention to who is in there first."