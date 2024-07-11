Bronny James posts 3 points in 29 minutes as Lakers blow late lead in summer league

2024 California Classic - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the first half of the 2024 California Classic at Chase Center on July 10, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Bronny James did a little bit of everything in his second summer league game, but it turned into another loss for the Los Angeles Lakers yougnsters.

The son of LeBron James posted three points on 1-of-3 shooting plus five rebounds, three assists, three blocks, two steals and two turnovers in 29 minutes of an 80-76 loss to the Miami Heat. The bigger performance came from the Lakers' first-round pick, Dalton Knecht, who had 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting and nine rebounds.

The game saw the Lakers blow an eight-point lead with three-and-a-half minutes remaining. Keshad Johnson and Alondes Williams led the way with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists each.

Like with nearly every summer league performance, there were some good moments and some bad moments for the younger James. His impact was clearest on defense, which was considered to be the more advanced part of his game entering the 2024 NBA Draft.

You can’t teach Bronny’s defensive instincts… just an absolute MENACE as a defender 🔒 pic.twitter.com/xnS20rqu9t — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) July 10, 2024

Helluva on-ball defense from Bronny pic.twitter.com/icCb63Cxa0 — Brian (#1 Max Christie Fan Acct) (@RunTheJules) July 11, 2024

However, social media also seized on whatever lowlight they could find, unfair or not.

BRONNY JUST GOT HIS ANKLES TOOK😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1NHXkVRJ9w — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) July 11, 2024

How on earth did Bronny James airball this?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/QorB2XfELh — Isaac Edelman (@IsaacEdelman) July 10, 2024

The performance was similar to James' summer league debut, in which he posted four points in 21 minutes of a loss. He missed the Lakers' second game with knee swelling.