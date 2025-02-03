BOLD predictions for the 2025 season: Cowboys, Jaguars, Seahawks & more | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Hosts Nate Tice, Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon are live and in person at Radio Row in New Orleans as they react to some breaking news, give their favorite moments from the 2024 season and some spicy bold predictions to watch for in 2025. Kicking things off, the crew discusses Myles Garrett's breaking trade request. Which teams should be most interested? The conversation shifts to the Las Vegas Raiders, who made waves by hiring Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator. What does this mean for their offense moving forward, and what kind of quarterback will Kelly look for?

Next, the trio dive into their favorite moments of the 2024 season, from the wild Washington Commanders Hail Mary to the Jameis Winston chaos on Monday Night Football, reminiscing on the standout plays that defined the year.

The gang wrap up the episode with bold predictions for the 2025 season, including breakout stars and teams poised to make a leap. Could the Jacksonville Jaguars surprise everyone and make a playoff push with some improvements to their offensive line? Will Anthony Richardson finally put it all together in 2025? Plus, could the Dallas Cowboys break their NFC Championship Game streak? The crew makes their predictions and debates the future of rising stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr and more.

(2:10) - Myles Garrett requests a trade

(5:30) - Raiders hire OC Chip Kelly

(11:25) - Favorite moments from the 2024 NFL season

(29:20) - BOLD predictions for the 2025 season

