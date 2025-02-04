Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour 2025: How to get concert tickets, cities, dates and more

Hold onto your hats, BeyHive, because Beyoncé is headed out on tour! The newly anointed Album of the Year and Best Country Album Grammy winner is taking Cowboy Carter on the road in 2025, and tickets go on sale soon. The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer is bringing the Cowboy Carter Tour to stadiums in Los Angeles, Chicago, the New York Area, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, London and Paris. There are 22 dates confirmed so far, kicking off at LA's SoFi Stadium on Apr. 28. You can sign up for the fan presale now through Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. ET, there are also three sponsored presales available for Citi cardholders, Verizon customers and Mastercard — plus you can somehow already shop reseller tickets on StubHub! Are you ready to get your Beyoncé tickets?

How much are Beyoncé tickets for the 2025 Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour?

While we can't see how much the official Beyoncé tickets are going to start at during the presale or general sale on Feb. 14, there are already some tickets listed on StubHub, either from people who somehow managed to get their hands on unwanted early tickets or from ticket resellers who are basically selling the seats they are preparing to purchase and then resell in advance.

But since these are reseller tickets, the price is not indicative of what the official Beyoncé ticket cost will be.

Stubhub seats for the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles are available starting at around $300 right now. StubHub is a trusted and verified third-party ticket site, so if you're already nervously waiting for the presale or general sale tickets, it might be worth checking out your options on StubHub early.

When do Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour go on sale?

Tickets for the Cowboy Carter tour go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. ET via Live Nation.

Prior to the general sale, though, there will be several presales available for fans, including the official BeyHive presale on Feb. 11 at 12 p.m., the artist presale on Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. and several sponsored presales:

Citi Presale (U.S.): Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning noon Feb. 12 through Feb. 13 through the Citi Entertainment program.

Verizon Up Presale (U.S.): All Verizon customers will have access to an exclusive presale for select shows. This will begin at noon local time on Feb. 12 until Feb. 13.

Mastercard Presale (UK + France): Mastercard cardholders will have special access to presale tickets in London and Paris. This presale starts at noon local time on Feb. 12 and ends on Feb. 13.

How to sign up for the Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour 2025 presale?

Only pre-existing BeyHive members can get access to the BeyHive presale. Fans can sign up for the artist presale on Beyoncé's website. The signup period ends on Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. ET.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour 2025 dates:

The Cowboy Carter tour will have 22 dates (so far) across Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, London and Paris.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium