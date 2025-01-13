Australian Open Day 2: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka claim victory, advance to Round 2

2025 Australian Open - Day 2 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: Coco Gauff of the United States plays a backhand against Sofia Kenin of the United States in the Women's Singles First Round match during day two of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Australian Open got fully underway on Day 2, with many big names and numerous Americans taking the court for their Round 1 matches. After a rain-soaked Day 1, the weather was a lot drier and the crowds, some of the loudest and most supportive you'll find at a major, were as thick as you'd expect.

Coco Gauff, the highest seeded American at No. 3, played an early match against fellow American Sofia Kenin and emerged victorious, winning 6-3, 6-3. She'll play Jodie Anna Burrage of Great Britain in Round 2.

Novak Djokovic played 19-year-old American Nishesh Basavareddy in Round 1, and got shocked when Basavareddy, a wild card selection who was not yet three years old when Novak won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2008, won the first set.

Djokovic got back on the ball and won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, but he was impressed with how Basavareddy, who went pro only last month, played against him.

Naomi Osaka, who has been working hard to get back in the mix since returning from maternity leave last year, broke through against Caroline Garcia of France. She won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, and will face No. 20 Karolina Muchova in the second round.

No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner defeated Nicolas Jarry in straight sets, though both the first and second sets required tiebreakers. Sinner won 7-6(2), 7-6(5), 6-1, finally putting Jarry to bed in the third set. Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed, had a somewhat easier time against Alexander Shevchenko, winning 6-1, 7-5, 6-1. Alcaraz will face Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round, while Sinner will take on Aussie Tristan Schoolkate.

Iga Swiatek, the No. 2 seed, sailed to a straight sets victory over Katerina Siniakova and is scheduled to face Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia in Round 2. Former Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded 11th, continues to have trouble at majors. He lost to 20-year-old American Alex Michelsen, who is currently the youngest player ranked in the ATP top 50.

In addition to Michelsen, Americans were generally successful on Day 2. No. 7 Jessica Pegula easily defeated Aussie wild card Maya Joint 6-3, 6-0. Danielle Collins, seeded 10th, took down Daria Snigur in straight sets. No. 12 Tommy Paul and No. 17 Frances Tiafoe both won their five-set matches, which each took four hours to complete. Caroline Dolehide and Sebastian Korda also won their matches and advanced to Round 2.

