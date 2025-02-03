Arsenal's teenagers impress, Emil Forsberg chats Red Bulls' 2024 season & Cucho Hernandez heads to Spain!

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down Arsenal’s convincing win and the impact their teenage duo had on the game. They also react to Marcus Rashford’s loan to Aston Villa and how this can revitalize his career.

Christian and Alexis then chat with Emil Forsberg about his first season in MLS and the experience of being in “Onside”, Apple TV’s newest documentary on the 2024 MLS season.

Later, Christian and Alexis chat some big MLS news including Cucho Hernandez’s shock transfer to Real Betis. They also react to Mexico’s Santi Gimenez’s recent move to AC Milan.

(7:30) - Arsenal def. Manchester City 5-1

(25:00) - Marcus Rashford heads to Aston Villa

(29:00) - Crystal Palace def. Manchester United 2-0

(36:30) - Emil Forsberg joins the show

(48:00) - Cucho Hernandez headed to Real Betis

(53:10) - Houston Dynamo purchase Jack McGlynn

(57:30) - AC Milan acquire Santi Gimenez

